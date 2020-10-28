MIFFLINBURG — A motorist who led a state trooper on a high speed chase before crashing in New Columbia waived all allegations filed against him to court.
Counts pending against Kai M. Heyward, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y. included felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer. Misdemeanors included three counts of recklessly endangering another person and single counts of accidents involving death or injury while not licensed and accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
Numerous summary counts were filed including exceeding 65 or 70 mph for all vehicles by 46 mph. Citations for driving with a suspended license, minor prohibited from operating with alcohol and failure to stop and render aid were also issued.
Trooper Jennifer Bowers filed the affidavit which alleged that at 9:10 p.m. Oct. 16, eastbound on Interstate 80 at mile marker 207.6 in White Deer Township, Heyward was measured via radar driving a Kia Sorrento at 116 mph. Bowers stopped the vehicle before Hayward allegedly drove off to Route 15 south and exited at New Columbia. The pursuit continued through portions of New Columbia where Bowers said Heyward drove along local roadways, collided with parked vehicles and a utility pole before rolling and coming to rest on its roof.
The filing alleged that a strong odor or marijuana was also in the vehicle and that the investigation was continuing.
Heyward posted $25,000 cash bail and was scheduled for formal arraignment Monday, Jan. 21 in Union County Court by District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.
