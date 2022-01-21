HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) recently announced the awarding of school safety grants to schools located within Sen. John Gordner's 27th Senatorial District.
The following grants have been awarded: Bloomsburg Christian School, $20,665 equipment grant; Milton Area School District, $20,000 program grant; Mount Carmel Area School District, $25,000 equipment grant and $60,000 school resource officer grant; Northumberland Christian School, $17,598 equipment grant and $11,902 program grant; Shamokin Area School District, $20,000 program grant; and St. Joseph School, $25,000 equipment grant.
PDE’s Office for Safe Schools offers four types of targeted safety grants: Equipment grants of up to $25,000; program grants of up to $20,000; school police officer (SPO) grants of up to $40,000; and school resource officer (SRO) grants of up to $60,000.
PDE's program is separate from the School Safety and Security Grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).
