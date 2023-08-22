TURBOTVILLE — If a school is the heart of a community, then it’s safe to say that heart is now beating stronger.
Hundreds of kids, families, teachers, school officials and community members gathered at the new Warrior Run Elementary School Monday evening for the combination grand opening ceremony and open house.
“This is a testament to the dedication of our educators, the support of our families and board of directors, and the potential of our students,” said Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston. “So let us celebrate the accomplishments of the past and embrace the possibilities of the future as we cut the ribbon to open the doors to this wonderful new chapter in the Warrior Run School District history.”
The new elementary school, which cost $28.7 million to build, is the product of years of planning and construction. It features state-of-the-art technology and modern classrooms that, as of Monday night, many students and parents had the chance to experience for the first time.
Before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, school administrators and elected officials shared how proud they were to finally see the building come to life, and reminded the crowd of the many special touches that were included in the new space, including a LEGO model of the elementary school that was partially unveiled in April by Rhode Island-based LEGO artist Andrew Grover.
“As you observe the final product of the LEGO elementary model, I would invite you to consider the many hours that went into its creation, the collaboration, the problem solving, the critical thinking and constant communication and the creativity that it will promote,” said Director of Curriculum and Instruction Theresa Bartholomew. “Just like this new facility, we know the model itself will adapt and change over time and we look forward to students being able to contribute to the model.”
After the ceremony, incoming and current students and family members streamed in through the front doors, where they found an assortment of snacks and refreshment awaiting them. The district also arranged for food trucks to be parked in the lot behind the school. After the grand opening, parents and students were able to explore the building and attend their first open house before the start of the school year.
“We’ve been planning, planning, planning, planning with all the systems that you need to put in place to make a building operational, so we put them all into practice Thursday,” said Edmiston. “I can’t wait to see our students walking through these hallways and enjoying these facilities. It’s super special. That’s the big excitement for us, just finally getting students in this building.”
The first day of the 2023-2024 school year is Thursday.
