WATSONTOWN — Immersion 2021, a conference for women, will be held Oct. 21-23 at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
Sponsored by Compassion 366, conference sessions will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 22-23.
Speakers will include Dr. Wanda Sisco, Pastor Denise Ayer and Prophetess VernElla Smith.
The conference is being hosed by Pastor Jilline Bond, with worship to be led by Ruth Ortiz.
To register and pay fees, visit www.revtab.com/events-1/immersion-2021-2.
