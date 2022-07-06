State Police at Montoursville Harassment
HUGHESVILLE — Jasmine Davies, 23, of Hughesville, has been charged after allegedly striking a 16-year-old Hughesville boy.
The incident occurred at 12:07 a.m. June 30 on South Broad Street, Hughesville.
Theft of vehicle parts
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old South Williamsport man reported the theft of two catalytic converters — valued at $600 each — from Susquehanna Tire and Auto.
The theft occurred between 8 a.m. June 19 and 8:20 p.m. June 25 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old Muncy woman reported someone using her information to apply for a Bank of America credit card.
The incident was reported at 3:43 p.m. June 28 along Exchange Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Hughesville woman was scammed out of $155 after responding to fake tickets posted on Facebook Marketplace.
The incident was reported at 12:01 a.m. June 17 along Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Stalking
OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Williamsport man was charged with a PFA violation, stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest as the result of an incident which occurred at 10:23 p.m. June 27 along Lycoming Creek Road, Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 53-year-old Linden woman.
State Police at Bloomsburg Theft
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — Chadwick Reichenbach, 51, of Millville, has been charged after troopers said he was paid $4,000 up front for work he was contracted to complete. He allegedly failed to do the work.
The incident was reported April 8 along Valley View Road, Greenwood Township, Columbia County.
Theft
SHRESBURY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Kyle Keiser, 35, of Hughesville, sold a 2012 Sierra which had a lien placed on it by Palco Federal Credit Union, Muncy.
The incident occurred between May 15 and May 20 at 10747 Route 220, Shresbury Township, Lycoming County.
Natural death
MAIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an EMS call for an unresponsive 74-year-old woman, who ended up dying of natural causes.
The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. June 20 along Scenic Avenue, Main Township, Columbia County.
State Police at Lamar Harassment
GREENE TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Shamokin girl was cited after allegedly throwing a book at Terry Lutz, 64, of Shamokin.
The incident occurred at 11:44 p.m. July 1 along Blessing Lane, Greene Township, Clinton County.
Rape
LOCK HAVEN — Troopers are investigating the reported rape of a 7-year-old Shamokin girl.
The incident is reported to have occurred between April 26, 2014 and April 26, 2015, along Highland Street, Lock Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.