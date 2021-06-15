Matulewicz working with police on shooting investigation

WATSONTOWN — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz has been in frequent contact with the Pennsylvania State Police since Friday afternoon’s fatal shooting in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
According to a search warrant filed in the case through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, a state police officer arrived at 3:02 p.m. at 7720 Route 44 after receiving reports of a 9-1-1 hangup call.
According to the search warrant, the trooper reported seeing William Kradlak Jr., 70, holding a semi-automatic handgun as the two spoke from the door. A sound associated with the firearm’s safety being turned off was also reportedly heard.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner advised that aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer charges could be filed against Kradlak, the warrant said. The trooper subsequently conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry which left the home with Kradlak and his brother-in-law Dirk Van Heiningen inside.
The search warrant said Tpr. Jessica Naschke had an open phone line with the trooper as he conducted the stop. The trooper could be heard giving verbal commands, and then stating “shots fired.”
Kradlak was pronounced dead at 4:41 p.m. Friday, with troopers later announcing that an officer-involved shooting had occurred. It was noted that police are working with the district attorney’s office to conduct an investigation.
“We review all officer-involved shootings,” Matulewicz said. “There are procedures (state police) follow regarding their contract with employees. They have a process where they bring people in from a neighboring troop to investigate. They have internal affairs involved in every case.”
Each time a trooper discharges a firearm, Matulewicz said the case is examined by two separate sets of state investigators, regardless of whether anyone is injured or dies.
“There’s a two-step process,” Matulewicz explained. “They request, from me, a preliminary determination. We are not at that stage yet.”
Matulewicz said that is made based on the first information from the investigation provided to him to review.
“Preliminarily, I could have that as early as (Tuesday), most likely the day after,” he said.
“Right now, it’s in the verbal stage,” Matulewicz continued. “They are going to get me video footage. They keep me apprised of what they are going to be doing, and what they’ve done so far.”
Matulewicz said he doesn’t announce anything when no charges are filed in a case. That would be at the discretion of Pennsylvania State Police.
After making a preliminary determination in an officer-involved shooting, Matulewicz said troopers will then provide him with a detailed report of the investigation.
“They request the DA to review the investigation and render an opinion,” he said. “I do that, which would probably be a couple of weeks out.”
The evidence he is given to review is extensive.
“They give their entire evidence and reports to me,” Matulewicz said. “It’s impressive. They definitely err on the side of caution. There is no stone unturned. It is very thorough.”
In such cases, Matulewicz said officers involved in the shooting are not permitted to return to duty until a preliminary review of the case has been conducted by the district attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.