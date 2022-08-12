LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area High School is seeing a significant increase in the number of students enrolled in two different off-campus programs available to pupils in the district.
During Thursday’s board meeting, high school Principal Paula Reeber reported that 37 students have enrolled for this coming school year in courses offered through the SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin. According to Reeber, that’s an increase of 16 students over the previous year.
In addition, she said 21 students are enrolled in the Advance College Experience (ACE) program offered through Bloomsburg University. That represents an increase of five students over the previous school year.
According to Reeber, students who attend the program through Bloomsburg spend part of the day at their high school, and the other portion at the university. Lewisburg students are transported to Bloomsburg with students from Milton and Warrior Run.
Reeber said she’s particularly pleased to see the number of students who attend SUN Tech continuing to increase. For a number of years, she said the number of Lewisburg students attending SUN Tech was in “the single digits.”
Reeber attributes the increasing number of students attending the technical school to several different efforts carried out by the district.
In eighth or ninth grade, Reeber said students spend a day at the technical school, learning about the hands-on courses they can take there. Through the program, students are able to take two different workshops to learn about the various course offerings.
Teachers in high school classrooms also encourage students who may be interested to consider taking classes at SUN.
“In our regular classrooms, (teachers) say (to students) ‘you’re really good at that, have you considered SUN?’” Reeber noted. “It’s been a lot of efforts on a lot of different fronts (to increase student enrollment in the programs).”
The board approved a revised Health and Safety Plan. Interim Superintendent Cathy Moser said the district is required to review the plan every six months.
Currently, Moser said the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and Department of Health (DOH) are recommending districts follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations. As a result, Moser indicated the revised policy states the district will follow those recommendations.
The entire revised plan will be posted on the district website.
During her presentation on the plan, Moser noted that — in keeping with CDC guidelines — students who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate for five days, and mask for 10 days from the date of their positive test.
It was noted that the plan recommends but does not require masking while in school.
A groomer for the baseball field was approved to be purchased, at a cost of $37,971.
The board voted down a motion to spend $4,744 to repair the mechanism on a large clock which is on the exterior of Kelly Elementary School and has not been working for months.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
