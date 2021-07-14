MONTGOMERY — A COVID Mobile Vaccination Van will be present from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Eagle Grange Hall, East Blind Road and Route 15, Montgomery.
The Pfizer vaccinate will be offered, along with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson.
Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled to receive a second dose at River Valley Health and Dental Center, Williamsport.
The vaccination van will be part of a Family Fun Fair, being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eagle Grange Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.