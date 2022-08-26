LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors Thursday evening gave a nod of approval to a four-year agreement with the Lewisburg Area Education Association.
It was noted at the board meeting that the contract with the union representing teachers was ratified by its membership. The agreement was announced more than 10 months before the Friday, June 30, expiration of the current contract and will run through June 30, 2027.
A news release issued by Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, LASD director and board president, projected an average salary increase of just under 3.1% over four years for employees covered by the contract. The new agreement also maintains the qualified “high deductible insurance plan with premium share increases totaling 2%.”
Other changes include increases to extracurricular compensation, including athletics, and a commitment from the district and union to annually review all insurance plans. The release noted both sides limited the number of items brought to the table, which was credited with moving the process along.
“Both the district and the association worked collaboratively to reach this new agreement,” Zimmerman noted. “There was a spirit of congeniality, cooperation and mutual respect throughout the negotiations process.”
Directors tabled a decision on a purchase of a field groomer, a motorized device used to smooth out baseball and softball infield dirt. It would be equipped with a laser device to ensure optimal playing conditions.
Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, said the $37,971 vehicle would be a money-saver in the long run.
Fairchild described how grooming the infields is currently a two-person operation as an employee drives a Gator pulling coarse or fine-toothed field drags. A second person is needed to apply dirt to fill in holes and change the field drags.
“Using this regularly would prevent the need for hiring folks from Hummer (Turf Systems) or somebody else,” Fairchild added. “Honestly, (they) would come by with this same sort of equipment, go around and level the field using the laser and add field material when necessary.”
Fairchild also maintained that the device would be able to keep up the field during the off-season, allowing for quicker field preparation when baseball or softball season approaches each spring.
However, directors wanted to know more about the cost of having the fields maintained under contract versus the cost of the field groomer. Fairchild and Delbert Gallegos, LASD supervisor of buildings and grounds, were asked to come up with a cost estimate of maintaining the field under contract.
Building principals checked in with reports about their first day of classes in their respective schools. Staggered starts, meaning that not all grades report for their first day on the same day, were credited with allowing students new to a school building to acclimate to new surroundings and new schoolmates more easily.
Air conditioning, new to Kelly Elementary, Linntown Intermediate and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, was praised. It was noted that the need to dismiss classes early due to hot classrooms, apparently common during August, was not necessary.
Directors approved a resolution authorizing a school safety grant application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). The grant, if approved, would fund services, equipment and programs as outlined in the application.
The resolution noted the district has a comprehensive safety and security plan in place which entails the use of supplies, equipment and mental health services as requested through the PCCD for student security and mental health support.
Achievements by Dr. Jennifer A. Baugh, who served the district for two years as superintendent, were praised by her interim successor. They included programs and initiatives which were positive and will be maintained by the district.
“(It was) a tough time to be a superintendent over a COVID pandemic and all the other challenges,” said Cathy Moser, interim superintendent. “I do feel that (Baugh’s) strength in leadership and her strategic planning and genuine desire to examine our programs that were already good and take us to the next level of even better teaching and learning is shown here in pieces I have listed.”
Moser offered directors details of Baugh’s two years of positive programs in a written report.
Directors approved a personnel reports which included the names of new substitute teachers for 2022-2023.
They included Kendra Stark, Jaden Carper, Katie Sassaman, Evangeline Canfield, Wade Gans, Julianna Innocenti, Nicholas Doresky and Zachary Tomcavage from the CSIU Guest Teacher Program. Angela Gockley, a retired LASD teacher, and Stephanie Jackson, retired LASD school nurse, were also approved.
The report clarified that Jennifer Cecco, Lewisburg Area High School counselor, would be paid at the Master’s +30 Scale, Level L rate of $73,860 annually.
Support staff approved included Kiera Reichley and Heather Swinley, Kelly Elementary School aides, at a rate of $12.60 per hour and $13.10 per hour respectively. Reichley was also approved as SACC general staff at $15 per hour.
Extra-compensatory positions and their salaries were approved, including Joshua Wilkinson, fall play director ($2,242), Bradley Catherman, middle school head teacher ($3,800) and Coleen Renn, mentor for Erin Treadway, CSIU special education teacher at Linntown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.