LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors Thursday evening gave a nod of approval to a four-year agreement with the Lewisburg Area Education Association.

It was noted at the board meeting that the contract with the union representing teachers was ratified by its membership. The agreement was announced more than 10 months before the Friday, June 30, expiration of the current contract and will run through June 30, 2027.

