WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Williamsport recently welcomed James Pingpank Jr., MD, FACS, a surgical oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and associate professor of surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Pingpank specializes in the surgical treatment of patients with primary and metastatic gastrointestinal cancer, including advanced malignancies of the liver and abdominal cavity.

Pingpank will see patients at UPMC Division of Surgical Oncology, UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., Suite 1003, Williamsport.

Pingpank received a medical degree from The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C. He completed a residency at the University of Connecticut, Department of Surgery, Farmington, Conn., and a fellowship at the Fox Chase Cancer Center Department of Surgery, Philadelphia.

Pingpank joined UPMC in 2008 and has more than 10 years of experience with HIPEC procedures. He is board-certified in general surgery.