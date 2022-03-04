All Things Must Pass: The Solo Works of the Beatles to be presented

WILLIAMSPORT — Uptown Music Collective will present “All Things Must Pass: The Solo Works of The Beatles” at 7:30 p.m. March 10-12 at the Community Theatre League, 100 W. Third St., Williamsport.
The performance will feature the music from the solo careers of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr after the dissolution of The Beatles in 1970.
The concert will feature Uptown Music Collective students.
This show is co-directed by Uptown Music Collective students Gabreon Godin and Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township. The show’s leadership committee consists of students Leah Batman, Billy Bellino, Izzy Butters, Abby Colone, Chase Cowden, Connor Evans, Ben Feuerstein, Sage Gurski, Jossian Lilley, Stephanie Nappi and Luke O’Brien.
For more information about the show, visit uptownmusic.org/beatlessolo or call 570-329-0888.
