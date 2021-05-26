WATSONTOWN — An Ash Street property which has been placed under conservatorship status may be renovated and sold by Watsontown Borough.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the property at 720 Ash St. was a topic of discussion during Monday’s council work session.
During the April council meeting, Jarrett announced the borough had been granted a conservatorship over the home by the courts. The house was condemned in 2019 after police reported finding more than a dozen cats in “unlivable conditions” inside of the home.
Jarrett said the borough has 120 days to submit a plan to the courts on how it intends to take care of the property.
During Monday’s work session, Jarrett said he reported the borough is working on a “re-use” plan for the home.
“Fixing the house and selling it is our plan,” Jarrett said. “The rough draft of the plan (to submit to the courts) is put together.”
Jarrett provided council with an update on $222,000 in federal American Rescue Plan dollars he understands the borough will be receiving.
“We haven’t gotten the money yet,” Jarrett said, adding that it’s to arrive in two separate payments.
However, Jarrett said the borough is having a difficult time sorting through guidelines of what the funds can be used for.
“They sent us 151 pages of guidelines,” he said. “It’s very confusing. I’ve spoken with SEDA-COG and asked them ‘is there a way SEDA-COG can put something together on this?’”
According to Jarrett, the guidelines indicate the borough cannot use the funds for additional payroll expenses inccurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rather, he understands the funds can only be used for pandemic-related matters encountered after March 3, 2021.
“I don’t anticipate having any payroll issues due to COVID,” he said. “The guidelines are, again, quite confusing.”
Jarrett reported submitting a $32,094 grant application to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
If approved, the borough will be required to provide a 15% match to establish a pump-track skate park in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
The borough will not likely learn until the fall whether the grant is approved.
While a formal vote was not taken, Jarrett said council members expressed an interest in allowing the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) to hold a first Friday event Aug. 6.
The event will be held in the area of the Watson Inn and will include craft vendors, Jarrett said.
He also noted the second season of Watsontown’s Farmers Market will begin Saturday morning in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
