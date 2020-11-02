MILTON — With cases of COVID-19 rising in recent weeks across Pennsylvania, a mobile unit which provides free testing for the virus will be making two stops Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Northumberland County.
The Community-Accessible Testing and Education for COVID-19 (CATE) mobile unit will be stopping in both Milton and Shamokin, offering free COVID-19 testing.
From 8 a.m. to noon the unit will be at the HandUP Foundation, 275 Mahoning St., Milton. From 2 to 5 p.m. the unit will be at 201 E. Independence St., Shamokin.
Gale Zaler, chief executive officer of Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO), said her organization has partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to bring the unit to Northumberland County. She said the unit is a program operated through the health department.
"I had a call from one of our community action directors saying they were looking to (bring the unit) to Northumberland County," she said. "We work very closely together so I reached out to the HandUP Foundation and the City of Shamokin so we could have the testing done in both ends of our county."
She said the testing will be available to anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who believes they may have been exposed to the virus.
Information about the virus will also be available.
Zaler was unsure how long it may take those who are tested to receive the results.
She said those who are tested for the virus will either step into the mobile unit, be tested in tents set up outside of the unit, or stay in their own vehicles to be tested.
"I'm hoping we have a great turnout," Zaler said. "This is an opportunity for those who don't have transportation, maybe they couldn't walk (to a test site)."
Northumberland County was picked as a location for the testing as Zaler said there aren't a lot of test sites available within an easy walking distance from residential areas.
She noted that the unit is being strategically set up in locations and Milton and Shamokin so residents who live in the downtown areas can easily walk to it.
Zaler said the partnership between CSO and CATE is a logical one.
"We're a community action agency," she said. "We are working with individuals now that are affected with COVID for any reason. Health is one of our main goals, to make sure people are safe and healthy."
CSO has seen an influx of individuals needing financial assistance since the onset of the pandemic, Zaler said.
"We've been handing out hygiene supplies, cleaning supplies," she said. "We're working with individuals, even though moratoriums are on, to help them with utility costs."
According to Zaler, the moratorium on companies being able to shut off utilities due to non-payment is set to expire Monday, Nov. 9.
"We just feel like once those shutoffs start happening we are going to have to step in and do what we can (to help people)," she said. "We're months into the moratorium being on. We're not sure what the bills are going to look like (when it ends)."
Zaler added that CSO also has a program that's working with landlords and tenants to keep them housed through the pandemic.
