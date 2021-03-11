HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 55 over five-area counties with six new deaths reported.
Confirmed new cases rose by 25 in Lycoming County, 13 each in Northumberland and Snyder counties, three in Columbia County and one in Montour County. One case was removed from the Union County tally.
Four new deaths were reported in Lycoming County and one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties.
Statewide, the case count grew by 2,622. The state has now logged 958,352 cases over the last year. New deaths rose by 51, bringing the statewide total over the last year to 24,490.
Confirmed new cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,021 cases (327 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 8,198 cases (253 deaths)
• Union County, 4,948 cases (83 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,269 cases (125 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,449 cases (82 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,617 cases (60 deaths)
