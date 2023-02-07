MIFFLINBURG — “Farming in Pennsylvania is so much different than in North Carolina and other parts of the country.”
Those are the words of a new member of the Penn State Extension team in Union County, who is learning as she does her best to help dairy farmers meet the challenges they face on a daily basis.
Emily Fread is the new dairy educator for the Union County Penn State Extension.
Fread grew up in North Carolina, where she attended North Carolina State University for her undergraduate work. From there, Fread attended The Miner Institute in conjunction with the University of Vermont, where she studied dairy heard husbandry and worked on her post-graduate work.
“I didn’t get involved in agriculture until I went to college, as I wanted to be a veterinarian. When I got involved in animal science, I realized there were more opportunities than just veterinary science,” said Fread.
After college, Fread took six months off and worked as a children’s counselor at a vacation-style dude ranch in Colorado.
“The ranch was in southwest Colorado, in the San Juan Mountains,” said Fread. “As a kid’s counselor, it was a great experience as I had the kids out on horse back riding excursions, fishing, hiking, and a variety of other outdoor activities. Most of the kids were from the city and never had experiences in the outdoors before.”
She said families visited the ranch, named 4UR Ranch.
“I would take the kids while the parents went off and did their own thing,” Fread said. “It was definitely the most fun job I ever had. I had a good experience in seeing parts of the country I have never seen before.”
After her ranch experience, Fread applied for the job with the Penn State Extension and moved to Lewisburg after being hired in December.
While based in Union County, she will be also be working with farmers in surrounding counties. Fread said most of her work includes visiting farms, and hosting meetings and workshops designed to help dairy farmers figure out what their needs are.
One of the biggest challenges Fread has experienced so far is with the people who make up the dairy farming community.
“A lot of dairy farmers in this area are part of the plain-sect community,” she explained. “They don’t have a lot of modern technology, they don’t have computers, so I will be doing a lot of research for them to help in their work.
“I’ve never had any experience with the plain-sect people, and I’m thankful I have a dairy nutritionist and veterinarian I’m working with that the plain sect people already trust,” Fread continued. “So far all the farmers I’ve met are very friendly and acceptive of me.”
With a drought which struck the region in 2022, Fread said farmers are now starting to run out of feed.
“With the costs of dairy feed, farmers are struggling financially and are finding it difficult to buy feed if they need to,” she said. “It’s really hard not being a nutritionist, I can’t change their rations. I haven’t been able to come up with a good solution for that yet.”
She said farmers are hoping for more rain, for their corn and other crops, in the year ahead.
“Diesel prices are also impacting farmers as they get ready to plant their crops,” Fread noted.
While Fread is still adjusting to life in Union County she says farming practices are much different than in other parts of the country.
In North Carolina, she said hog and chicken farms are bigger than in Pennsylvania.
“North Carolina is number two in the nation for hogs and chickens, after Iowa,” said Fread. “Pennsylvania is very different in its dairy practices. Pennsylvania ranks number six in the nation for dairy cows. However, most of the farms are very small and have herds of about 80 cows or less. That’s strikingly different than most other areas of the country where a medium sized heard would be about 500 cows.”
While she is new to the area, Fread is working to make a difference for area farmers.
“My goal for the first few months is to meet all the farmers here and let them know they have a resource,” she said. “Then after that I want to hold educational meetings to have farmers get together to discuss the issues they are having and to provide strategies to help their farm succeed.”
Farmers wanting to get in touch with Fread can do so by emailing evf5337@psu.edu or by calling the Penn State Extension office at 570-556-4760.
“I’m also hoping to get involved in the 4H program the extension holds in this county,” she added. “I’d like to help the 4H with their livestock shows every year at the Union County West End Fair in Laurelton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.