Stoltzfus receives Daisy Award

Zaundra Stoltzfus, RN, BSN, CCRN, center, stands with Marion Sechler, RN, charge nurse of Critical Care and Kelly Solomon, RN, director of Critical Care and Maternal Child Care. Stoltzfus was presented the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence.

 Provided by Deanna Hollenbach/Evangelical Community Hospital

LEWISBURG — Zaundra Stoltzfus, RN, BSN, CCRN, was presented with the DAISY Award on Thursday, Aug. 18. The award is presented to a nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Stotlzfus was nominated for the award by a coworker, Jennifer Miller, DHA, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CPHQ, director of Specialty Services and Nursing Quality at Evangelical. She was presented the award surrounded by her fellow coworkers and Hospital and Nursing leadership.

