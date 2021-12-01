LEWISBURG — The school day began with a two-hour delay Wednesday for Kelly Elementary School students, due to trouble with a cafeteria water heater.
Principal Christian Ruhl said in an email that "a lot of water" came through ceiling tiles and onto the floor around the gymnasium entrance. The two-hour delay was agreed on once it was determined that ceiling tiles and water could be cleaned up without interrupting water service for the building.
"We could have served lunches without hot water but we needed to make sure we didn't need to shut down the main water line to fix the problem," Ruhl wrote. "We are just fortunate to have found out about the issue quickly this morning so we could get to work on cleaning up so we could hold school."
Ruhl noted that Jim Stahl, Kelly custodian, was helped out by maintenance and custodial staff from across the district. The water heater was repaired and ceiling tiles will need to be replaced.
Jennifer Polinchock-Baugh, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) superintendent, noted in a Tuesday email that it was best to let the issue of facial covering among public school students play out in the courts.
The comment followed news that the state Supreme Court determined a facial covering requirement in child care facilities and kindergarten through grade 12 schools would stay in place as directed.
However, the status of the requirement could change again next week after oral arguments are heard of an appeal of the suit which overturned the mandate.
The directive, requiring facial covering indoors at Lewisburg and other schools, may ultimately expire Monday, Jan. 17.
