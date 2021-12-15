District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Mark Newcomer, 60, of Blue Ball Road, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), driving without a license and disregard traffic lane.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 28 along Seagrave Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers noticed a vehicle driven by Newcomer drift over a fog line. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .176%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Jan. 5.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges have been filed against a Watsontown man who was allegedly clocked driving 5 mph over the speed limit.
Billy Hamons, 39, of John Road, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), operating vehicle with unsafe equipment, exceed 55 mph and disregard traffic lane. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:42 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County .
Troopers said Hamons was driving 60 mph in a 55 zone. His vehicle was observed weaving in its lane of travel, and Hamons allegedly exhibited signs of impairment.
He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .119%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Jan. 5.
DUI
MILTON — Two counts of driving under the influence have been filed against a Milton man as the result of an investigation into a possible protection from abuse order violation.
Todd Rearick, 56, of Lincoln Street, has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:55 p.m. Oct. 7 in the area of Lincoln Street.
Troopers said they went to Rearick’s home while conducting an investigation into a possible protection from abuse order violation. Rearick was not home at the time, but reached via phone by troopers, who asked him to return.
When he did not immediately return, troopers said they started toward Pine Street, where they were told Rearick was. He was found driving a vehicle while allegedly exhibited signs of impairment.
Rearick was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .087%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 5.
DUI
MILTON — A Milton woman has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts after allegedly arriving on the scene of a police investigation while under the influence.
Desirea Gosciminski, 35, of Mahoning Street, has been charged with driving under the influence, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, careless driving, operation of vehicle without valid inspection and fail to use safety belt. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:33 a.m. Oct. 10 along Eastern Avenue and Pine Street, Milton.
Troopers said they were assisting the Milton Police Department with an investigation when Gosciminski arrived on scene, allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment. She refused blood chemical testing.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Jan. 5.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Milton man whose vehicle was allegedly spotted by troopers traveling at a high rate of speed has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts.
Clayton Hutchings, 38, of North Front Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), ignition interlock, BAC .02 or greater and obedience to traffic control devices. The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop which troopers conducted at 12:11 a.m. June 22 at North Front and 10th streets, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Hutchings allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, had a blood alcohol concentration of .115% and had his blood test positive for THC.
DUI
MILTON — A New Columbia man has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), off-road lighting and no headlights.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Shawn Snyder, 25, of Newky Road, was stopped at 11 p.m. Oct. 27 along Filbert Street, Milton, for having brush guards covering the headlights.
Snyder allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .101%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 5.
DUI
MILTON — A White Deer woman has been charged after allegedly crashing into a parked vehicle at 1:14 a.m. Oct. 17 at 550 Broadway, Milton.
Taylor Reitz, 36, of White Deer Pike, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Police said Reitz was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .194% after crashing her vehicle into a parked vehicle.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Jan. 12.
DUI
MILTON — Multiple counts have been filed against a Milton man police allegedly observed attempting to pick his tipped motorcycle up from along the roadway.
John Huttick, 57, of Mahoning Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, classes of licenses, registration and certificate of title required, operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection, required financial responsibility and protection equipment for motorcycle riders.
The charges were filed after police said Huttick was spotted attempting to pick his motorcycle up at 9:14 p.m. June 4 in the 10 block of Walnut Street, Milton.
He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .228%.
DUI
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Two people have been charged with a slew of offenses after allegedly being found passed out in a vehicle at 8:59 a.m. Sept. 25 along Mansion Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Toby Shade, 34, of Route 642, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts, operating privilege suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without inspection, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shade, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the vehicle, exhibited signs of impairment. Troopers said his blood tested positive for methadone, fentanyl and norfentanyl.
A passenger in the vehicle, Cassandra James, 34, of Route 642, Milton, has been charged with possession of controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troopers allegedly found hypodermic needles, 14 empty heroin bags and 14 bags of heroin in the vehicle.
Preliminary hearings for both have been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12.
Simple assault
TURBOTVILLE — Derrick Allen, 30, of Olive Branch Court, Edgewood, Md., has been charged with simple assault (two counts), harassment, terroristic threats and possession of instruments of crime.
The charges were filed following an alleged incident which occurred at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at R and R Tin Cup, Route 54, Turbotville.
Troopers said Allen climbed in the cab of the truck of a man he was to be working with, Robert Darren Kamp. Once inside, Allen allegedly punched Kamp and pulled a knife on him.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Jan. 5.
Theft
MILTON — A Hughesville man has been charged after allegedly taking a catalytic converter from a 1995 Chevrolet S10.
Louis Mercantino III, 37, of Route 405, Hughesville, has been charged with theft as the result of an alleged incident which occurred between noon Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at 519 Mahoning St., Milton.
Police said trail camera footage shows Mercantino entering the property and taking the converter from the vehicle.
Escape
POINT TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland man has been charged after allegedly fleeing from police on foot during a traffic stop.
Alec Salter, 52, of Susquehanna Trail, has been charged with escape, display of registration plate and unlawful activities as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1:51 a.m. Nov. 7 along Susquehanna Trail, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Police said a vehicle driven by Salter was stopped as the license plate was covered in dirt and unable to be read. Once the vehicle stopped, Salter allegedly exited and ran away from police.
Upon later questioning, Salter allegedly told officers that he ran because he felt sick and needed the restroom.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 5.
Corruption of minors
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Gregory Cotner, 52, of Jerseytown Road, Danville, has been charged with corruption of minors and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:23 a.m. June 23 along Limestoneville Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers said Cotner sent inappropriate Facebook messages to a girl, asking the girl to send photos of her body to him.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Jan. 5.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Lebanon man was charged with misdemeanor DUI and related counts after a traffic stop at 7:03 p.m. Oct. 28 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Pedro Figueroa Jimenez, 33, was stopped for weaving when it was discovered his license was suspended. Jimenez allegedly showed signs of impairment and tests later showed his blood tested positive for marijuana, police noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Union County Deed transfers
• Steven F. Buttorff, Linda M. Buttorff to Stephen T. Buttorff, Heather E. Buttorff, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Clair A. Kuhns, Esther L. Kuhns to Clair A. Kuhns and Esther L. Kuhns income only grantor trust, Clair a. Kuhns income only grantor trust, Esther L. Kuhns, income only grantor trust, property in Hartley Township, corrective deed, $1.
• George Eugene Napp Sr., Donna Jean Napp, Judy E. Keefer to Robert V. Harding, Nicole R. Sovic, property in White Deer Township, $1.
