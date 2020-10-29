MILTON —A formal denouncement of racism was approved during Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting.
Council unanimously approved a statement that racism is not to be accepted or tolerated within the borough.
President Mark Shearer called for a vote on a statement denouncing racism after council member John Pfeil said a media entity from outside of the area recently published an article outlining racist activities which allegedly occurred within the borough.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, who participated in the meeting via Zoom, said his department has not seen an increase in calls related to racist activities. Zettlemoyer also said he communicates regularly with an individual who was quoted in the article. He said the individual believes the entire article was a misrepresentation of what was shared with the person who penned the story.
Zettlemoyer also reported his department has a positive relationship with residents advocating against racism in the community, and regularly meets with some of those residents.
During his report to council, Zettlemoyer noted that the borough is not sanctioning any formal Halloween activities this year. However, he cautioned motorists to be careful as a number of people are expected to participate in trick-or-treating.
“We will have some extra patrols out,” Zettlemoyer noted.
Council approved a request by the Community College Initiative Board to present about its efforts at a January meeting.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the board will be asking council to write a letter to the Northumberland County commissioners asking to establish a $1.14 monthly tax on all residences in the county to support a community college.
Novinger said council could also opt to write a letter stating it is against such a tax.
She also reported that the Community College Initiative Board would like to establish a main campus in Sunbury, and could potentially place a learning center in Milton. However, she said the effort needs to take a number of steps for its proposal to become a reality.
Most notably, Novinger said the effort must find an accredited college to partner with.
Council approved using money available in the Cemetery Fund to purchase a Kioti tractor with loader from Hoover Tractor, at a cost of $17,326.95.
The tractor will replace a 2014 Kioti subcompact tractor that has over 1,000 hours of work on it, and has a broken frame which has been welded back in place. Council approved selling that tractor via Municibid, with proceeds to be placed into the Cemetery Fund.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Lupo said the department has received $25,000 in Federal CARES funds which will be used to cover general bills and expenses the department has incurred since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department has also received a $1,000 grant from Pennsylvania American Water which will be used to purchase salvage covers.
Council member Jamie Walker was absent from the meeting.
