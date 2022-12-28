MIFFLINBURG — Battling through a series of health issues, a local woman has persevered and is now living her dream of owning and operating her own restaurant.
The Farmers Family Restaurant recently opened for business 349 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, site of the former Old Turnpike Restaurant.
As a young girl, business owner Melissa Carl said she would cook with her grandmothers. She aspired to either become a veterinarian or open her own restaurant.
When she was 14, Carl started working at Twisters restaurant in Shamokin Dam.
“That started my restaurant journey,” said Carl, who eventually attended culinary classes at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.
She has battled through a series of health issues in recent years, as she’s had five strokes. Two of the strokes were major, three were minor, and Carl now feels like she’s made a nearly full recovery.
Working through her health issues and having three children gives Carl much to be thankful for.
She loves being around others and providing a smile to those who come to the restaurant.
Carl said the current restaurant building sat vacant for three years until she acquired the business. She has spent the past year remodeling, and preparing for opening day.
“We had a lot of problems facing us before we could open,” Carl said. “The main water pipe had burst, flooding the building, requiring new walls, electrical, new floor tiling and carpeting.”
A new state-of-the-art kitchen with epoxy flooring was installed.
“It normally takes two to four weeks for the permitting process, but we received our permits overnight,” Carl said. “We had our building inspection and health department inspection (recently) and passed with flying colors. I cannot thank the contractors enough for squeezing us in this year.
“The public has been very supportive,” she continued. “We initially hoped to be open in May, but had setbacks.”
Support for the business has remained strong. A Facebook page received 60,000 hits and more than 4,000 likes before the business opened its doors.
“Everybody has been so supportive and we have had a positive response from other businesses in the nearby Buffalo Valley Shopping Center,” said Carl.
The restaurant held a soft opening Thursday.
“We had people waiting to get in the doors,” Carl said. “The manager and some other staff of the nearby Subway restaurant were some of the first through the doorway for breakfast. We had a very good turnout for breakfast. We didn’t have many complaints and only minor issues for our first time opening the doors.”
As the snow fell, accumulating several inches, there still remained a steady stream walking through the doors.
“You can expect a sit-down, homestyle meal,” Carl said, of the dining experience. “Almost everything we have is all organic, fresh and made to order. Nothing on the menu is frozen, except for the mozzarella sticks and fried shrimp.”
Carl’s 14-year-old daughter Allena and 13-year-old daughter Lily both work at the restaurant.
Allenna was the creator of The Farmers Family Restaurant logo. The logo is a red design, with a Farmall tractor.
Carl explained that with Mifflinburg being a farming community, the word “Farmers” had to be included in the name.
“Our motto is, ‘When you’re here you’re family,’” Carl said. “That applies for staff and everyone who comes in.”
Carl said the restaurant is fully staffed with 27 employees.
A number of the recipes are Carl’s own and the restaurant will offer fresh desserts and baked goods daily. The business will be offering delivery, of up to 5 miles.
A ribbon cutting to officially open the restaurant sometime after the first of the new year.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
