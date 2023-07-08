Superhero Bible school planned
DANVILLE — A vacation Bible school, Be a Superhero for God, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at 450 Logan Run Road, Danville.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Superhero Bible school planned
DANVILLE — A vacation Bible school, Be a Superhero for God, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at 450 Logan Run Road, Danville.
The Bible school is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, and a picnic lunch will be provided.
For more information, contact Pastor Bob at 570-996-7043.
Bluegrass gospel service Sunday
MILTON — Strawberry Ridge will present a bluegrass gospel service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, July 9, at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, located at 47 Walnut Street.
Following the service, a picnic will be held in the church courtyard. Those attending should bring their own picnic basket lunch, and a chair.
Ready, Set, Move Bible school
WATSONTOWN — Ready, Set, Move Vacation Bible School will be held at 6 p.m. June 10-14 at Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, 5570 Musser Lane, Watsontown. A closing program will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Montgomery Park, First Street, Montgomery.
Kingdom Kidz will provide the daily evening worship music and a Bible message during the Bible school, as well as during the closing program.
Day camp starts July 10
MIFFLINBURG — Child Evangelism Fellowship of Snyder and Union Counties will hold a Camp Good News Day Camp July 10-14 at New Hope Bible Church, Mifflinburg.
The camp is for children ages 5 to 13.
To pre-register or for more information, call 570-837-6985 or visit cefsucounties@cefepa.net.
Churches plan Bible school
MIFFLINBURG — Three Union County Lutheran churches — Mifflinburg’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Millmont’s Christ’s United (4 Bells) Lutheran Church and New Berlin’s Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church — along with Camp Mount Luther are preparing a vacation Bible school (VBS) evening camp .
Children and youth from kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to this evening VBS camp. It will be held 6 to 8:15 p.m. July 23-27 at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 North Fifth St., Mifflinburg. A meal will be available at 5:30 each evening.
This year’s theme is “Holy Trinity—Wholly Love.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.