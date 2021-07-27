LEWISBURG — Supervisors named Jolene Helwig, East Buffalo Township (EBT) secretary, to a permanent position as full-time EBT township manager Monday night.
Helwig will begin a six-month probationary period effective Sunday, Aug. 1, updating the interim appointment announced at a previous meeting. Helwig, currently township secretary, will be paid at a rate of $60,000 annually. Stacey Kifolo, current EBT manager, had previously declined an offer from the township to continue in the job.
Encore Renewable Energy, developer of a solar project on the Bucknell University campus, was given an additional 90-day extension to submit a land development plan. It was originally approved in April and extended at the work session.
Supervisor Jim Knight noted the financial guarantees and other agreements were in place, but there was confusion about the date for submission at the Central Keystone Council of Governments office.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher asked if the township was on the hook for legal costs for the extension. Kifolo said there were provisions in the original agreement for the solar company to pay for the additional costs.
Knight, a Bucknell employee, abstained while Schumacher and Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, voted in favor.
