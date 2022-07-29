WILLIAMSPORT — Experience Missions will be holding a bus trip Thursday, Sept. 8, to Christian Aid Missions in Lancaster County.
Participants will be helping to deliver 1,000 hygiene kits for Ukraine, touring the facility and helping to pack food parcels for those in need.
The trip will leave from the Experience Missions warehouse at 2113 Marydale Ave., Williamsport, as well as at the Lycoming and Susquehanna Valley malls. The trip will include a stop for dinner at Chick-Fil-A!
The cost will be $45 per person for those who register prior to April 10, and $50 for those who register after.
Checks can be sent to: Experience Missions, c/o Paul Kinley, 438 Kinley Drive, Cogan Station, PA 17728.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.