Turbotville Train Station

The Turbotville Area Lions Club received a $10,000 grant from the Northeast Pennsylvania Lions Service Foundation, which was then awarded to the Turbotville Borough Heritage Society to construct a handicap ramp to the historic train station building. From left, Sherri Bakowicz, Todd Moser, John Wolfe, Jim Douty, Ed Reaser, Lon Tarr, Christina Mensch and Leon Hagenbuch.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

TURBOTVILLE — A Turbotville landmark has received a grant that will help to make it more accessible to visitors.

“The Turbotville Area Lions Club actually applied to us for a grant for the train station. It was approved for the full amount,” said Jim Douty, district governor of the Northeast Pennsylvania Lions Service Foundation.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.