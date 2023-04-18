TURBOTVILLE — A Turbotville landmark has received a grant that will help to make it more accessible to visitors.
“The Turbotville Area Lions Club actually applied to us for a grant for the train station. It was approved for the full amount,” said Jim Douty, district governor of the Northeast Pennsylvania Lions Service Foundation.
The $10,000 grant will allow for the addition of a handicap ramp to be built alongside the train station, which is located in Turbotville Community Park.
“The (Lions) Turbotville club is giving that over to the historical society here in Turbotville so they can get the project underway and get it completed,” added Douty.
Work on the project is expected to begin by May 1.
The Turbotville train station has had a tumultuous history over the course of more than a century. Originally built in Turbotville in 1886, the station was abandoned in the 1930s when passenger service ended.
In 1964, the station was dismantled and moved to the Magee Transportation Museum in Bloomsburg where, just under a decade later, it was submerged by water from Hurricane Agnes in 1972.
In 2010, the Turbotville Borough Heritage Society purchased the station from the Magee family, and it was transported back to Turbotville where it was reassembled. The station was flattened in 2012 following a strong storm, but was rebuilt where it now stands in Turbotville Community Park.
The station features the original spelling of the borough, “Turbutville,” which was altered to read as Turbotville some time in the early 1900s, according to Leon Hagenbuch, a member of the Turbotville Borough Heritage Society.
