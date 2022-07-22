LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Green Dragon athletic teams will be under the direction of a new staff member as fall events take shape.
School directors approved the contract of Chris Long at a late-May meeting to serve as director of athletics and select student services. Long will be paid $85,000 for the 20022-2023 school year to direct teams, events and associated athletic matters, as well as serve in a supervisory position.
Long previously served as a middle school counselor for the Warrior Run School District, where he also coached football. Long has also served as an assistant coach for the Lycoming College football program.
Directors approved a reconfigured position for the previous athletic director at a late June meeting. Stephanie Beaver was named director of special education services and student support services, a $91,520 salaried position.
Both Long and Beaver began serving with their new job titles on July 1, with the start of the fiscal year.
Extra-compensatory positions and salaries were also approved by directors, including Lindsay Eischeid, assistant band director ($2,904).
Rebecca Reeder, Krista Carney, David Swanson, Ronald Wasser, Rachel Henry, Tate Berkey and Erin Finnegan were approved as band camp staff ($1,000 apiece). Kiera Chillis, a band camp volunteer, was also approved.
Recent approvals of staff transfers included Mary Jo Heyman, from Kelly Elementary certified instructional aide to certified instructional aide at Linntown Intermediate School, Madison Idom, from certified instructional aide at Kelly Elementary to certified instructional aide at Work Foundations and Samuel Harer, from middle school certified instructional aide to certified instructional aide at Linntown Intermediate School.
Approved staff transfers included Kathryn Wagner, food service manager at Linntown Intermediate School to the same position at Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School ($17.05 per hour).
A contract was renewed, retroactive to July 1, for Brenda Fleming, communication facilitator, at $20.15 per hour. The resignation of Tammy Catherman, SACC staff member, was approved effective July 14.
