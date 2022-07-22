LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Green Dragon athletic teams will be under the direction of a new staff member as fall events take shape.

School directors approved the contract of Chris Long at a late-May meeting to serve as director of athletics and select student services. Long will be paid $85,000 for the 20022-2023 school year to direct teams, events and associated athletic matters, as well as serve in a supervisory position.

