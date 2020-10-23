DANVILLE – Geisinger is encouraging Pennsylvania residents to download and use the COVID Alert PA smartphone app launched last month by the Pa. Department of Health.
The app, which is free to download and available for Apple and Android devices, alerts users if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Users who receive an exposure alert can choose whether they want to receive a call from a contact tracer, and can track their symptoms through the app.
The app’s alert system uses anonymous Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology and an exposure notification system designed by Apple and Google. No personal or location information is collected through the app.
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Geisinger established a contact tracing program to help identify those who may have been exposed to the virus and encourage self-quarantine to prevent further spread. The DOH is now overseeing contact tracing efforts in Pennsylvania. Contact tracers call those who have tested positive for the virus to determine whom they have been in close contact with, and then reaches out to those contacts to advise them of potential exposure. The app is designed to complement this process.
“Contact tracing is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Karen Murphy, PhD, Geisinger’s chief innovation officer. “The COVID Alert PA app quickly notifies users who may have been exposed to COVID-19, preventing outbreaks and keeping our communities safe.”
For more information about the COVID Alert PA app, visit www.pa.gov/covid/covid-alert-pa.
