MILTON — The Milton Area School District’s middle and high schools will be switching to a virtual instructional model for the remainder of November, according to a press release issued late Wednesday afternoon by Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
According to the release, two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported between the high and middle schools on Wednesday.
Information posted on the district website said one student at the high school and an employee at the middle school tested positive for the virus.
The announcement of the additional cases came one day after the district announced that a middle school student tested positive for the virus.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Director of Student Services Catherine Girton said 19 students, six professional staff members, five support staff and one student teacher were all in isolation or quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
In Wednesday’s release, Keegan said established protocols were followed, including contacting the CSIU-16 Rapid Response Team Representative. Following DOH contact tracing protocols, families of students who were within 6 feet of the COVID-19 positive individuals for more than 15 minutes were contacted and instructed to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of contact with the individuals to test positive.
“Because two positive cases were reported in the high school and middle school within 14 days, instruction will move to 100% virtual starting (Thursday, Nov. 19),” Keegan wrote, in the release. “Buildings will reopen for instruction on Tuesday, Dec. 1.”
The district website said students at Baugher and White Deer elementary schools will continue to attend classes in person as scheduled.
All schools will be closed Wednesday, Nov 25, through Monday, Nov. 30, for Thanksgiving break, as previously scheduled.
