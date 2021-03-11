PORT TREVORTON — A 27-year-old man was picked up in Snyder County and charged with possession of child pornography, according to state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit.
Kevin Michael Perry was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children. He was picked up while walking along Route 15 in Snyder County, according to state police, arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
On March 9, state police said the task force, with assisting from troopers from Mansfield, executed a search warrant along East Hill Road, Covington, Tioga County, as part of a child pornography investigation. Troopers said it was learned that Perry used to live at the address.
Contact was made with Perry in Snyder County and he was met by task force members in the 3200 block of South Main Street, Port Trevorton, Snyder County. A search warrant was executed for devices belonging to Perry in Snyder County, according to police, and results showed Perry to be in possession of suspected child pornography.
Assisting agencies include the Pa. Office of Attorney General, West Hazleton police, district attorneys in Lycoming and Lackawanna counties and the FBI, Williamsport.
