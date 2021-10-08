MECHANICSBURG — Carson Macedo won the biggest-paying race of his career Saturday night when he sped to victory in the 59th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open for sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway.
The World of Outlaws pilot became the third and final leader in the event, overtaking Logan Schuchart with four laps to go in the 40-lap race to snag the $75,000 payday.
The 2019 National Open champion, Brent Marks, began the affair on the pole, with Schuchart starting in second.
By lap 30, leader Schuchart was struggling to put cars a lap down as he vacated his favored high line in an attempt to make time on the bottom. This gave Macedo momentum and he threw all that momentum at Schuchart for the lead in turn four with eight to go.
The move didn’t quite pan out but Schuchart couldn’t escape Macedo’s grasp and by lap 34 the front trio were all racing within the same corner. Macedo then struck for gold with four laps to go when he blasted deep into the third corner and skated across the track to come up in front of Schuchart for control.
Schuchart finished second in the race for the second year in a row. Sheldon Haudenschild rode home third, followed by Anthony Macri and David Gravel.
Dewease finalizes title in National Open run
Lance Dewease, of Fayetteville, finalized his 2021 track championship run at Williams Grove Speedway with a seventh-place finish in the National Open.
At the wheel of the Don Kreitz-owned No. 69K, the soon-to-be 56 year old is now a seven-time track champion in the 410 sprint car division.
Dewease competed in 20 main events, pulling off 15 podium finishes. He scored four wins, seven seconds, four thirds, a pair of fifths, a pair of sixths and one seventh place finish during the season at Williams Grove.
A highlight early in the season for Dewease was when he snagged his first checkers of the year at the track, giving him an even 100 victories at Williams Grove Speedway on an all-time career win list that he already sat perched atop.
Dewease was also crowned the 2021 Hoosier Diamond Series champion at Williams Grove Speedway, taking his fourth career title in the series. Overall, he now owns 31 track or series titles during his career since starting in sprint cars in 1985.
Freddie Rahmer, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich and TJ Stutts finished behind Dewease as the balance of the top five in Williams Grove Speedway points.
Locke runs to second-consecutive 358 sprint title
Derek Locke, of Carlisle, was recently crowned the 2021 HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint car track champion at Williams Grove Speedway.
Locke’s title laurels are the second of his career at the oval and his second in a row aboard his family-owned No. 77.
On his way to the track crown, the 37-year old Locke scored an unprecedented feat when he swept the entire season of competition at the speedway, taking victories in all eight events during the year.
His plans for next season include returning to Williams Grove Speedway to compete in the 358 division, while also competing in some 360-powered sprint events and making his first forays into a limited number of 410 sprint car races in the area.
Second through fifth in the final point standings for the 2021 season were Matt Findley, Chris Frank, Cody Fletcher and Rich Eichelberger.
Outlaws to take on Port Royal
PORT ROYAL — For the final time this year, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series drivers will square off against the Pennsylvania Posse.
Six races at Williams Grove and a weekday show at Lincoln preceded the Nittany Showdown, to be staged tonight and Saturday at the half-mile Port Royal Speedway.
During the event, World of Outlaws stars Brad Sweet, Donnie Schatz, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart and Sheldon Haudenchild are expected to take on Pennsylvania Posse members including Lance Dewease, Danny Dietrich, Brent Marks and Anthony Macri.
Dewease has claimed four Port Royal victories this year, bringing his career total to 119, 10 short of the record.
Sweet currently holds a 128-point lead in World of Outlaws standings over David Gravel. Macedo is third in points, 142 out of the lead.
