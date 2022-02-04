PITTSTON — This June marks the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes and the damage it left in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.
A preview for the WVIA production of Agnes 50: Life After the Flood was recently posted at www.wvia.org/agnes along with more information.
WVIA will commemorate the day with a multiplatform initiative which will explore the events of June 23, 1972 as well as the response in the years after.
The initiative will include the original documentary film focusing on different communities that affected by the flood. Excerpts from the documentary will air on WVIA’s social channels along with special material during the weeks prior.
Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, WVIA-TV will present an evening of programming which will include a live 60-minute episode of Keystone Edition where area experts wil disucss the impact of Hurricane Agnes, followed by a broadcast of the 1997 documentary Remembering Agnes.
Agnes 50: Life After the Flood will premier at 9 p.m. followed by Agnes: The Flood of ’72 produced by WSKG, Binghamton, N.Y.
In addition, Memories of Agnes, a digital series, will launch in the months ahead. This series will provide those who lived through the Agnes disaster the opportunity to share their first-hand accounts of the flood through user-generated content, archival film and photos.
WVIA News will feature a companion series of stories on WVIA Radio and at wvia.org/news throughout the coming months that will cover additional aspects of our region’s history with flooding.
