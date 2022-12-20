MIFFLINBURG — An antique sleigh, overflowing with nonperishable food items Monday afternoon, served as a symbol of the generosity of the Mifflinburg Community.
The contents of the sleigh ended up filling three tables at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
Principal Philip Heggenstaller said the sleigh was donated to the school from the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum to use for a food collection drive.
Students in grades three through five emptied the sleigh Monday, carrying its contents to the middle school, where members of the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club boxed the items to be given to those in need this holiday season.
This is the second year the more than 400 students at the school have collected items for the annual Kiwanis food drive.
“Since 1988 the Mifflinburg Kiwanis have been collecting nonperishable food items for those in need during this holiday season,” project Coordinator Don Bowman said.
Kiwanis member Sally Rothermel said the event brings together school district staff, students, Kiwanis members and volunteers to help those who are facing food insecurity in the Mifflinburg Area School District.
“It’s a real community effort,” she said. “We involve all the schools, the churches in Mifflinburg and the public in general.”
Bowman said this year 58 families in the Mifflinburg Area School District will be receiving boxes of food that should help them through the holiday season.
“We have 118 children as a part of those 58 families, 91 of which are children 12 years old and younger, with 260 altogether being fed,” said Bowman.
Families who are helped by the drive are recommended to the Kiwanis by school counselors, churches, referrals from the Community Action Agency and the YMCA.
“Those items are purchased with funds the Kiwanis raise through their summertime blueberry sales and proceeds from the Kiwanis stand at Mifflinburg’s Christkindl Market,” said member Bradley Moyer.
Once a family is identified as needing assistance, Moyer said a Kiwanis member will call them to further get an idea of how many members are being served, and any specific needs they may have.
“The Kiwanis have already purchased some clothing for those children in greatest need,” Moyer said.
Joanne Troutman was among those volunteering with the event.
“It is very difficult for families facing financial challenges with the price of groceries right now,” she said. “I think the Kiwanis do an incredible job getting food to those families. It also allows them to have a sense of togetherness as they have the supplies to make a Christmas meal or take a dish to a pot-luck dinner during this holiday season. Right now people are making difficult decisions whether to spend money of food or pay for home heating costs, so a box of food really comes at an important time.”
“We know there are a lot of needy families,” Rothermel said. “Over the holidays kids are not getting the meals they regularly get at school. Another fact is that food stamps don’t cover paper supplies which so many families can use.”
She said in past years the club members delivered the boxes of goods to those families. However, now the families pick them up.
“I had the privilege of contacting one of those families and when I talked with the mother of the family, the woman broke down in tears and said how thankful she was for the food and that their family really needed it,” Rothermel said. “That was a real heart tug.”
Founded in 1936, Mifflinburg Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Moyer said the Mifflinburg Kiwanis also help children in Mifflinburg learn a necessary skill like swimming. The club offered full refunds to children who take swimming lessons at the Mifflinburg Community Pool.
Moyer said as it is with many organizations, the Mifflinburg Kiwanis can always use more members to further its cause. For more information about the club, call 570-966-0623.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.