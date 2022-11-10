New Berlin granted $25K

NEW BERLIN — The Borough of New Berlin has been granted $25,000 in state funds to be used for upgrades of radios for the police department, according to information released by Sen. Gene. Yaw (R-23).
The grant covered the purchase, installation, and programming for two APX 4500 Motorola vehicle and mobile units and four APX 900 portable units. The new units have improved efficiency, better wireless connectivity and allows for interoperability among other P25-compliant organizations and first responders. In addition to the full grant amount, additional costs incurred were covered by the borough.
“The New Berlin Borough and New Berlin Police Department sincerely thank Sen. Yaw for his support of municipal law enforcement,” said Rebecca Witmer, borough secretary and treasurer. “Sen. Yaw was instrumental in helping secure this grant for communication equipment, which will help provide better law enforcement services to our small community and surrounding areas."
Whitmer said the full price for the new radios was a little over $27,000.
Witmer said the old radios were purchased in 2012 and they did not send or receive as clear of a signal as they used to.
"The previous radios were only capable of operating on an analog frequency rather than a digital frequency," Witmer said. "The current radios have both capabilities."
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
