LEWISBURG — Effective immediately and until further notice, the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging staff is providing support via virtual or telephone appointments only.
Protective services, care management, advocacy, information and other assistance will be available.
Call 570-524-2100, 570-374-5558, or 800-533-1050 to make a virtual appointment.
