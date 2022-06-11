“For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God sent his Son into the world, not to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him. He who believes in him is not condemned; he who does not believe is condemned already… And this is the judgment; that the light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than the light, because their deeds were evil. For everyone who does evil hates the light, lest his deeds should be exposed. But he who does what is true comes to the light, that it may be clearly seen that his deeds have been wrought by God.” (John: 3:16-21)
Since God wins in the end, it is important that we realize what God’s intentions are. And it is clear that God gave us free will and created us in his image so we could and would love the whole world and everyone in it like God himself does. So God loved the world so much that he sent his only Son, Jesus Christ, into the world that God created, not to condemn the world, but to save that world and every one in that world.
But because we have free will, people can choose to take the Godlike, loving path or an evil path. Now there are words about judgment in John 3:19-20. But the judgment is not God’s judgment on us. Instead it is the bad consequences that we bring on ourselves and others when we choose evil over God’s will. And those consequences can be terrible, such as the tragic suffering that has resulted from Russia invading Ukraine.
Now the Bible makes it clear that God will win in the end, but it also makes it clear that human beings with their free will can cause many terrible things to happen to themselves and others before that ultimate end. Yet we do not have to wait until the end, to experience and enjoy a more heavenly life now, by loving like God now. We cannot eliminate all the evil and suffering in the world, but the joy and beauty of loving can enable us to taste the first fruits of heaven now. But Paul says in Romans 8:22-25 “We know that the whole creation has been groaning in travail until now; and not only the creation, but we ourselves, who have the first fruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait for our adoption as sons, the redemption of our bodies. For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope… But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.”
We certainly do not see much hope in this world for humans to get it right by following God rather than their imperfect pursuits. But my hope is in God’s love, not human love. But while I am waiting patiently, I will enjoy the beauty of loving humans as perfectly as I can in this life. And even the imperfect love we are capable of now feels heavenly to me. So I will love others, even if others choose a path that has no love in it, and miss out on the greatest gift of God, which is the ability to love like God does now and forever, which is the essence of the Eternal Life that John 3:16 promises us for believing in Jesus.
