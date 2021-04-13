WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology will expose high schoolers to the marvels of manufacturing and the sector’s rewarding career possibilities, thanks to a grant-supported initiative.
From July 18-22, the college will host the Thingamajig Fabricators Pre-College Program for students entering grades nine through 12. Participants will learn how everyday objects are designed and fabricated, while receiving hands-on experience with 3D design software, machining, CNC automation and welding. Students will use their new skills to fabricate a toolbox, hammer and nail punch. Penn College faculty will lead individual workshops in the school’s state-of-the-art labs. Sessions will be complemented by guest speakers and tours of regional manufacturing sites.
The program is supported by a $2,500 grant from Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs, the foundation of the Fabricators an d Manufacturers Association International. A financial contribution from Lycoming Engines has helped lower the cost of registration.
“We are excited to offer manufacturing experiences to high school students,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies, who spearheaded the college’s grant application. “Manufacturing fuels American life and provides tremendous opportunities for rewarding careers. We are hopeful that this program will lead more high school students to consider a future in manufacturing.”
The cost of the Thingamajig Fabricators Pre-College Program is $325 and covers all activities, meals and on-campus housing. Registration information is available online at www.pct.edu/thingamajig.
Students who complete the program and eventually enroll at Penn College will be eligible to receive $1,000 off their tuition per year.
