WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society has recently acquired a needlework sampler made by Jane Morison of Pine Creek Township, Lycoming County. The sampler was made in 1826.
“This is an exciting acquisition for the museum. We have very few artifacts in the collection which relate to the pre-1850 history of the County, especially beyond Williamsport,” said museum Director Gary Parks. “It shows that Jane was instructed by a needlework teacher who was capable of teaching more advanced stitching, beyond cross-stitch.”
Stitches practiced by Jane include the cross-stitch, Algerian eye, satin, split and queen.
“We do not have any Williamsport samplers and I find that really puzzling," Parks said. "I know of several made in Muncy and Jersey Shore, but thus far, I have not seen one made in Williamsport. We would certainly like to add Lycoming County samplers to our collection. They reflect the life and times of an under-represented portion of the population within our collection, young women.”
The sampler will soon be on display in the Fine and Decorative Arts Gallery of the museum, which is located at 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 570-326-3326 or visit tabermuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.