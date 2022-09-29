Museum receives Mussina mural

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society has recently received a mural-type painting depicting World War II from the Williamsport chapter of the Forty and Eight Club. The painting was done by local physician and artist Henry Mussina in 1950.
The Forty and Eight Club closed its doors and the building has been sold. Bill Ashton, a member of the club, contacted the historical society to inquire about potential interest in housing the painting.
“Of course, we wanted it,” said Gary Parks, museum executive director. “But there were a few logistical problems to be worked out. The mural is an oil on canvas and measures 12-feet in length and 8-feet in height. It would not fit through any of the doors in the club’s building, or the museum doors.
Mike Callahan, of Callahan’s Antiquities in Montoursville, was consulted for an appraisal of the painting. It was Callahan who came up with the solution to remove a middle section of stretchers, to fold the canvas, and bring it to the museum.
Two volunteers for the museum — Bruce Rogers and Chuck Luppert — were on hand to accomplish the task.
Henry Mussina was a physician in Williamsport. He graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and Tulane Post Graduate School of Medicine. During World War II, he served four years as a major in the U.S. Army. He retired from the medical profession in 1951 and devoted his time to painting and art restoration.
The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
