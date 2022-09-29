Museum receives Mussina mural

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society has recently received a mural-type painting depicting World War II from the Williamsport chapter of the Forty and Eight Club. The painting was done by local physician and artist Henry Mussina in 1950.

The Forty and Eight Club closed its doors and the building has been sold. Bill Ashton, a member of the club, contacted the historical society to inquire about potential interest in housing the painting.

