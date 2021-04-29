BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Lewistown man has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a log.
Clarence W. Rossman was charged following the alleged incident around 11:45 a.m. April 27 along Snake Hill Road, east of Buffalo Creek Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. Rossman allegedly used a log to hit the woman about 10 times. State police noted injuries to the woman included a bloodied head and bruises around the back and chest areas.
Rossman then allegedly kicked the woman four to five times and said he would leave the woman "to die in the woods."
The woman walked from the woods to the closest home to call 911, troopers noted. Rossman was located along Snake Hill Road and taken into custody. Police noted he was belligerent when placed in a cruiser.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.