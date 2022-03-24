Catholic church to hold consecration

MILTON — Parishioners at the St. Joseph Catholic Church are set to join Catholics from across the globe in praying for peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Father John Hoke said the service at his church, located at 109 Broadway St., will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at noon Friday, March 25, during the Feast of Annunciation.
“In the Catholic Church, a consecration or entrustment to a particular saint, or to some distinguished mystery of salvation, is intended to mean an act of trust in God’s grace, coming to us through the devotion,” Hoke explained. “It honors and places total trust in the goodness of God’s plan for salvation.”
Hoke said the service will take place at the same time Pope Francis will be holding the same consecration in Rome. Catholic churches from around the world will be holding the same consecration, at the same time.
Hoke further explained the consecration.
“In secular terms, it would be likened to a marriage ceremony, as the husband and wife entrust themselves to one another... asking God to bless them in a special way,” he said.
“As the holy trinity entrusted the Lord into the womb of Mary for nine months... the church, at various times, follows God’s example and direction to do likewise,” Hoke said.
“Through countless ages and various times of danger and trial, the church has repeatedly turned to Mary for the spiritual care, for her prayers for us in this valley of our tears.”
According to information provided by Hoke, in 1917 Mary appeared to three children, Luca, age 10, Francisco, age 8, and Jacinta, age 7, in Portugal.
World War I was taking place at the time, and Hoke said the children were asked to pray and do penance for peace.
“Mother Mary asked the children to ask the pope to consecrate Russia to her Immaculate Heart, for their conversion of Russia from atheistic materialism and world conquest,” Hoke said.
During World War II, Hoke said Pope Pius XII consecrated the world to Mary’s intercession.
“In 1984, Pope John Paul II did consecrate the world to the Immaculate Heart, and did so in union with all the bishops,” Hoke said. “Six years later, in 1990, the Berlin Wall fell. The iron curtain was pulled down and the USSR was dissolved.
“Now, the bishops of the Ukraine have asked for a renewed consecration, this time there is a more specific reference to Russia,” he continued. “It is an incredible feat to gather the whole Catholic Church together at one time to pray in union for the same intension.”
