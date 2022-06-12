Students compete in 24 Challenge Tournament

MILTON — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit recently hosted the regional 24 Challenge Tournament.
The in-person tournament included 49 student competitors from seven local school districts, including Benton, Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, Millville and Meadowbrook Christian School.
The student competition is often referred to as Math 24 or 24 Math. The game was invented in 1988 by Robert Sun, an engineer and inventor, to teach relationships between numbers, problem-solving, and critical thinking through a game. The object of the game is to arrive at the number 24 by using all four numbers on a card in a timed event. Competitors can arrive at the number 24 via addition, subtraction, division and multiplication.
Winners from the regional tournament are:
• Grades 4/5: Racheal Feng, Danville Area School District.
• Grade 6: Munjaal Mehta, Danville Area School District.
• Grades 7/8: Nathaniel Hook, Berwick Area School District.
Every year the CSIU joins other intermediate units across the state in offering regional competitions to promote student academics. For some of the competitors, first-place regional winners advance to the state finals, where they meet competitors from across Pennsylvania who challenge them and their thinking in new ways.
Student competitions include the 24 Game, Media and Design, Governor’s STEM Competition and K’nex Design Challenge.
