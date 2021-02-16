STATE COLLEGE — The 37th Phyllis Triolo Music Competition will be held online on Saturday, May 15, for Central Pennsylvania middle and high school students.
The competition is sponsored by the Central Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association.
Instrumentalists, vocalists and pianists compete in two divisions. The Junior Division consists of students in grades 6-8, the Senior Division consists of students in grades 9-12.
Prizes in each division are: $300 for the first prize, $200 for second prize, and a possible third prize of $100.
The deadline to submit the registration and payment for the competition is May 1. Once your registration is received, entrants will receive details on how to submit their performance.
For competition rules and application forms, visit www.cpmta.org.
For more information, contact Victoria Petrosky at 610-497-4475 or victoriakravchuk@yahoo.com.
