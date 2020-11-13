LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors met Thursday night and got a first look at both a budget and a $1,446,457 deficit projected for 2021-22.
Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, noted deficits at the start of the budget process in recent years have ranged from $549,840 (2017-18) to $879,409 (2018-19).
However, cyber charter school tuition accounted for $1,129,296 of the current budget. To date, Fairchild said 74 students were attending cyber charter schools this school year, compared with 28 in the previous school year.
The trend, which Fairchild and others hoped would turn around, figured into projections. So did an anomaly in charter school rules established 20 years ago.
“We are hopeful that as things hopefully get better that students will return, either to in-school education or to our e-school,” Fairchild said. “But this also the result of the charter funding law disparity, which basically makes payments to charter schools based on the home district expenses, not on the actual cost to the charter school.”
Fairchild’s figures included a comparison of charter school expenses with that of the Mifflinburg Area School District. They noted that Lewisburg pays $13,537 per student in regular education versus $11,494 for Mifflinburg. Special education in a charter school costs Lewisburg $26,145 per student versus $20,442 for a Mifflinburg special education student under the current funding law.
“Same education, same charter schools, completely different payments,” Fairchild said. “This is one of the things we are working against as we try to dig our way out of a hole.”
Preliminary figures projected a 2.4% growth in revenue in spite of a 20.9% drop in expected federal revenue.
Expenses were projected to increase by 6.4% to $38.4 million, a figure which included a 21.4% increase in transfers and other expenses, a 25.6% increase in costs for supplies and an 8% increase in benefits. Professional contracted services, equipment and property costs were each expected to retreat by more than 9%.
Unknowns included the number of employee retirements, the amount of basic education funding from the state, cyber charter enrollment and the number of students requiring special education outside of the district.
Fairchild reminded directors that more than 48% of district revenue came from assessed property values. But of the more than $1.4 billion in assessed property values in the four municipalities served by the district, nearly 29% of it was tax exempt.
A list of tax exempt entities was circulated which included Bucknell University, Evangleical Community Hospital, county and municipally owned properties and the United States Penitentiary located in Kelly Township.
The list noted that Albright Care Services provides a PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes), the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness has an agreement for education contributions and the district itself is tax exempt.
Fairchild’s presentation also noted that property taxes had not risen in the previous two budget years.
