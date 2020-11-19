MILTON — Fifteen cats were removed Monday by the Pennsylvania SPCA from a Milton home which has been condemned.
Doug Diehl, the borough's code enforcement officer, confirmed that a home on Filbert Street has been condemned. However, he was not aware that the PSPCA was called to the property.
PSPCA vehicles were seen parked in the area of Filbert and Center streets late Monday afternoon.
"The Pennsylvania SPCA's team was on site (Monday) to remove animals from unsanitary conditions at a property in Milton," Gillian Kocher, PSPCA director of Public Relations, said. "There was also a concern over lack of veterinary care for those animals."
Kocher confirmed that 15 cats were removed from the property. She described the general procedure which is followed when animals are removed from a property by the PSPCA.
"The animals are brought back to our Philadelphia headquarters to be evaluated by the medical team, treated and ultimately we work to place them in new, loving homes," Kocher said.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said his department was not involved in the removal of the animals.
Because an investigation into the Filbert Street home is ongoing, Diehl declined to comment on why the home has been condemned.
Due to the investigation, he's also unsure what the future holds for the property.
When a home is condemned, he said no one can live there.
"If it can be repaired... that necessitates whether the people can go into it, clean it up," Diehl said. "If it's an uninhabitable situation due to filth and garbage, versus a house that's structurally unsafe, they have the right to clean it up or repair it if it's repairable."
