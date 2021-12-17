MILTON — The number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed among students and staff at Baugher Elementary School has remained level since the school switched to a virtual learning model on Tuesday.
In-person instruction is expected to resume today at the school.
The district's online COVID-19 dashboard lists the following cases and quarantines over the last 14 days:
• Baugher elementary: Eleven students and four staff members positive for COVID-19; two students presumed positive; and 48 students quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: Two students positive; and 10 quarantined.
• Middle school: Six students and one staff member positive; 1 student presumed positive; and 17 students and two students quarantined.
• High school: One student positive; one staff member positive; two students quarantined.
