District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), driving while suspended, careless driving, required financial responsibility and maximum speed limits have been filed against Tyler Boyer, 22, of Brook Lane, Milton.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:55 a.m. May 21 at Market and South Sixth streets, Lewisburg.
Police said Boyer admitted to smoking marijuana two hours before driving, and exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol above the legal limit for driving.
State Police at Milton Disorderly conduct
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Geoffrey Nelson, 36, of Sheffield, was charged, after troopers said he pointed a gun at another motorist — Ryan Conway, 18, of Howard — as the two traveled along Interstate 80 westbound in Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 6, with Nelson’s car being stopped at mile marker 198 in West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — MIchael Gruesel, 54, of Milton, was charged after allegedly leaving Weis Markets after under-ringing $169.80 worth of merchandise.
The incidents occurred between June 18 and July 26 at 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Donald Waltman, 53, of Millmont, was charged after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for $35.51 worth of merchandise.
The incident occurred at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
