MIFFLINBURG — Citizens with issues perhaps months in the making attended the first meeting of Mifflinburg Area School District directors with in-person public attendance in months.
Directors heard criticism Tuesday night, primarily of a district Equity Team and a local survey of related issues. Both emerged in 2020 amid national and local questioning of race, established practices and the role of education.
A dozen citizens were scheduled to address a nearly full roster of directors in the spacious Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium. They included Katie Troup who called for disbanding the district Equity Team as it could lead to further divisions based on what is popularly called “critical race theory.”
“Critical race theory, which is critical theory as it applies to race, teaches that racism is everywhere and everything is racist,” Troup said. “It teaches to look for racism and ‘victimhood’ in every situation and pits little kids against one another.”
Breezy Moyer suspected the real agenda of state equity efforts was to introduce topics of gender identity and sexual orientation into discussions of equal opportunity.
Moyer was also critical of the district equity survey. She said survey questions were not specific about matters of opportunity.
Troy Zimmerman and others said recent efforts could be a harbinger of more divisive measures. Notably, citizens feared it could lead to critical race theory being a component of teaching.
Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Dan Lichtel offered a measured but pointed reply. He said items raised by critics were in full agreement with an ongoing conversation with administrators and school directors.
“It is true that I attended a PSBA (Pennsylvania School Board Association) workshop on equity,” Lichtel said. “It is true that educational literature over the course of this year has focused on and emphasized equity in schools across the nation. And it is also true that we began our quest to explore equity last summer before it hit the literature and before it had been developed by the (Pennsylvania) Department of Education.”
The basis for the pursuit, Lichtel added, was an acknowledgment that students at every level were not achieving what they could because they do not feel like they belonged.
Lichtel said the national news media was guilty of driving division, selling “equity” as “critical race theory” as well as grouping individuals. The result was potentially “explosive,” he said, and counter to the district’s efforts.
“Our definition of equity, I believe, can be a local one,” Lichtel said. “I don’t think it needs to be defined nationally and we don’t need to follow suit with what is being published everywhere else.”
Lichtel said there is merit to some equity pointers offered by the PSBA and the state Department of Education, but the district has consciously decided not to pursue every component of the state’s plan.
“We are pursuing equity to provide a learning environment where all students feel included, supported valued, respected and safe,” Lichtel said. “That mission does not separate kids into groups or identify deficiencies in anyone or another but it recognizes our need to work on the learning environment.”
Lichtel said it was not the role of the district to deviate from the curriculum to teach a social agenda. But he conceded it was a difficult matter to clarify.
A fence proposed for behind Mifflinburg Intermediate School and near Mifflinburg Elementary School also drew critics. Plans, based on state security requirements, have been advancing since early in the year.
Palmer Reese was among citizens who said a fence had limited value in the event of an active shooter on school grounds. He suggested connecting it was an existing fence and placing it closer to the school. Reese also noted that recent appraisals of his property have noted the value of the property near the school as is.
Shawn Aucker said the fence would actually prevent students from taking a route to school through a nearby field. She was disappointed that the fence was already put out to bid.
Andrew Landis was critical of the proposed fence and said it could inhibit safe escape from the school in the event of an emergency.
