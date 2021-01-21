SELINSGROVE — While COVID-19 threw a wrench into the activities of many local entertainers last year, some found creative outlets of other kinds as the new year emerged.
The Becky Blue Band played outdoors in the fall and early winter, most recently at a “late shoppers night” in Selinsgrove. They recorded and released a single, “Drive That Nail,” on YouTube in mid-2020. But they haven’t played for a live audience since the weather got cold.
Becky Blue, the band’s namesake, said while some bands were playing to limited gatherings, her band took a hiatus. The decision was made to keep band members and their audiences as safe as possible. It’s also just too cold play outdoors.
Blue noted the band is using the extended time between live performances to do some songwriting.
“In a way, it’s a blessing,” Blue said. “So much that is going on in the world right now, I can’t find the words for. Music has become an incredibly good coping mechanism for all the ups and downs were getting lately.”
During the last few months, Blue has also done some extra duty for the Untied States Census and helped out with a parcel delivery service. But songwriting and performing has remained her calling.
“I think there is whole lot of healing that has to take place,” Blue said. “Musicians are a very important part of that process. I’d like to see all of our musicians stay healthy and get through this. Because people are going to need the music now more than ever.”
Hope is building for a return to something approaching normal a little further on this year. The Becky Blue Band, which had hoped to be part of the Billtown Blues Festival a year ago, is again making plans to audition in March. The audition may be outdoors.
“It was canceled last year (and) we’re back on track,” Blue said. “We’re waiting to perform in that audition. We’re rehearsed and ready to go whenever COVID gives us the clear.”
Blue was philosophical about the setbacks of the last year and recalled contributing to “Bananas for Betty.” People would leave cleaning supplies and masks on her porch and Blue would distribute them to seniors and families where a breadwinner had lost a job.
“I promise you this, when the sunshine comes back out and the temperatures rise and we can be outdoors safely, the Becky Blue Band will be ready to make you smile,” Blue said. “We’re ready to roar.”
Justin Aurand, a keyboard player, also recounted challenges in the nearly 12 months since COVID took hold. Aurand, in the Becky Blue Band, also plays for churches and high school musicals. The need to “be together apart” may also lead to different ways to distribute music and performance art.
“It is interesting with the social media aspect,” Aurand observed. “There are concerts I have been able to attend online that I would not have been able to attend in person. I think it has added a different aspect and a something else that we can think about as musicians in ways to reach a different audience.”
Aurand said he also played for a church where the Christmas Eve service was live-streamed from the pastor’s house. He also wrote a humorous look at staying safe during the pandemic, titled “You Can Do Your Part,” via Justin Piano Styles on YouTube.
Songwriting has let him express his thoughts musically, though Aurand admitted his goal at times was to distract people from the current loneliness and isolation. The connection through music was needed “now more than ever.”
K.J. Reimensnyder-Wagner of Mifflinburg said she missed performing at nursing homes and other places closed to visitors during the pandemic. However, she has done some Zoom classes and other projects in schools where safe distances can be maintained.
Meantime, Reimensnyder-Wagner said it was a time when musicians were revving up and hoping for the best for the year ahead. Confirmation for a July appeaerance at Eagle’s Mere recently came through. She has been rehearsing with a band named Breeze from the Lime Ridge area and doing lots of songwriting.
But Reimensnyder-Wagner said she is not writing about COVID-19 anymore. She strives on replacing negatives with positives, based on a technique learned from her dad.
“It sounds hokey to most people,” Reimensnyder-Wagner said. “But is is a way to start training our brains. We have to, otherwise you are just going to end up down a tunnel.”
Songwriting is great therapy, even over great distances. Reimensnyder-Wagner has maintained an almost weekly song circle with friends in Scotland.
“They are so interested in our politics and what is going on,” Reimensnyder-Wagner observed. “They started writing songs about our politics. Now I’m starting to write songs about their lockdowns.”
They hold each other accountable to make sure something is written every week. The results could be anything from rock to folk to blues, Reimensnyder-Wagner added. It depended on who she was working with.
