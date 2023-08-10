Students provide dental care in Dominican Republic

A contingent of Pennsylvania College of Technology dental hygiene program students and faculty joins other teammates in the Dominican Republic’s Sosua region, where they provided dental hygiene services to children in areas that do not have convenient access to dental care.

 PROVIDED BY JENNIFER A. CLINE/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s dental hygiene program recently traveled to five remote villages in the Dominican Republic, where they provided oral-care services that are not usually easy to access.

For student Regan G. Kline, of Mechanicsburg, her thoughts continually returned to the Community Dental Health course she took this spring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.