WILLIAMSPORT — In fiscal 2020, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) in North Central Pennsylvania provided $51.5 million in uncompensated service through IRS-defined “community benefits.”
Benefits included programs and services to improve the health and quality of life in the region. The total went to or included:
• $27.7 million to care people unable to pay for services in Lycoming, Clinton, Potter and Tioga counties.
• Improving access to care through telemedicine with the expansion of specialty services like UPMC Children’s Emergency Telehealth, UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers in Williamsport and Wellsboro and the UPMC Kidney Transplant Clinic in Williamsport.
• Supporting programs which address health priorities identified in UPMC’s regional Community Health Needs Assessment (behavioral health, access to care and prevention programs and community-wide healthy living).
• Caring for seven out of 10 seniors in the region.
UPMC spending totaled $1 billion in the region, with an associated impact on the local economy. Spending also has a multiplier effect that ripples benefits throughout the area.
“UPMC is an important part of the history and fabric of the communities we serve in this region,” said Steve Johnson, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Community health needs and economic disparities are complex issues, and it takes strong community partnerships to address them. For example, we’re proud to partner with city and county governments, the YMCA’s, Little League International, school districts and colleges, area-wide chambers of commerce and many other organizations across the region to develop viable and sustainable community solutions.”
UPMC’s regional contributions were part of $1.7 billion in total community benefits the health system provided during fiscal 2020 and posted recently in the UPMC Community Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2020.
Included were:
• $509 million to make care more accessible for the most vulnerable residents, including $121 million in free or discounted care to 20,000 patients. UPMC contributes a larger-than-expected share of the region’s charity care. While UPMC cares for 18% of patients in all of Pennsylvania, it provides 25% of the hospital charity care in the Commonwealth.
• $558 million for community health and wellness programs and charitable contributions. UPMC is Pennsylvania’s leading hospital contributor to community health improvement services, such as neighborhood clinics and support groups, free medical equipment, and transportation.
• $599 million for medical research and education, advancing breakthrough treatments and cures while training the next generation of clinicians. UPMC funds more than half of all hospital-funded research in Pennsylvania, and 98% of all hospital-funded research in western Pennsylvania. Along with the University of Pittsburgh, our educational institution partner, UPMC is ranked seventh nationally in National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding and has the nation’s fourth-largest medical residency program.
Recent publicly available data indicated UPMC contributes more in community benefits than any other health system in Pennsylvania.
