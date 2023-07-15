Marriage licenses
• Taylor Stark, 41, of Lewis Township, and Josiah Frey, 42, of Lewis Township.
• Brooke Gessner, 33, of Lewisburg, and Nigel Spudes, 34, of Northumberland.
• Sandra Miller, 72, of Sunbury, and Gary Sites, 84, of Northumberland.
• Salvador Diaz, 28, of Milton, and Landis Acosta Melendez, 31, of Milton.
Deed transfers
• Gregory J. Solomon and Kelly E. Solomon to Rachel N. Carr and Ryan S. Solomon, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Robert C. Snyder Farms Inc. to Aspen Holdings LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Sylvia M. Hall to Aspen Holdings LLC, property in Watsontown, $1.
• The Entrust Group Inc. and Terry L. Kirchner Account FOB to Alexis Wolfe, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Michelle A. Snyder, Michele A. Smith and Kenneth E. Smith to Michele A. Smith and Kenneth E. Smith, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Brooke Swartz, Samanta Elizabeth Criswell and Samantha Swartz to Tanner J. Srbinvoch and Elana M. Herceg, property in Milton, $1.
• Leslie W. Hauck and Janet M. McCarty to Lloyd Snyder and Christy Snyder, property in Lewis Township, $165,000.
• Stacy K. Anderson by agent and Jamie L. Anderson agent to Kristal D. Figueroa, property in Milton, $80,000.
• Ronald L. Koch and Bonnie L. Koch to Joseph E. Goode Jr. and Rachael L. Koch, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Saheeb Dillard and Paula Bailey to Herminio Francisco Guzman, property in Coal Township, $5,500.
• Get Rid of It LLC to Rene Herminio Francisco Guzman, property in Coal Township, $5,500.
• David W. Fisher to Stephen Scholl and Sherri Scholl, property in Point Township, $1.
• Matthew J. Hornberger and Renee M. Hornberger to Myron G. Haupt and Georgia A. Haupt, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Ame Longacre to Matthew Betzer, property in Point Township, $1.
• Calen E. Roth to Lisabeth Cerciello, property in Ralpho Township, $180,000.
• Robin Piatt to Coal and Shamokin Housing LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Harold G. Grotzinger estate and Kelly J. Grotzinger administratrix to Kelly J. Grotzinger and Heidi J. Welsh, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Zachery Kemberling and Samantha Kemberling to Jacob Weit, property in East Cameron Township, $167,500.
• Patricia J. Klock to Jason A. Herrold and Colin J. Herrold, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jason D. brosious and Brenda K. Brosious to Elmer P. King and Rebecca S. King, property in Rockefeller Township, $399,000.
• Daniel D. Hoffman to Joel N. Hoffman and Mark A. Hoffman, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Keith Troutman to Cambridge Retirement Investments LLC, property in Jackson Township, $130,000.
• Tammy Sue Gessner, John Richardson, Tracy Richardson, Kelly Ann Price and Darren Price to Tammy Sue Gessner, property in West Cameron Township, $45,000.
• Swank and Son Pump Co. Inc. to Kevin J. Sawnk, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• David A. Permar Jr. and Kristen L. Permar to Robert J. Kopicz and Denise L. Kopicz, property in Mount Carmel Township, $212,000.
• Snyder-Union-Northumberland habitat For Humanity to Keyshla I. Pagan, property in Sunbury, $105,000.
• Scarlett J. Stout to Hummel Family Trust, property in Rockefeller Township, $270,000.
• Timothy A. Gillon and Rhonda L. Gillom to Richard B. Witmer, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Nancy E. Zenuch by agent and Ramona Mateya agent to Barbara M. Koppenhaver, property in Coal Township, $37,500.
• Gary R. Marinelli, Karen Marinelli, Linda R. Galonis, Frank Galonis, Gayle A. Owens and Gayle A. Marinelli to Donovan James, Donna James and Joseph James, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Barbara Zhizhingo to Gabriela E. Zhizhingo, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Dorothy Pensyl estate and Donna M. Goldberg executrix to Donna M. Glodberg and Daniel Pensyl, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Juan Carlos Paulino to Emilio Acosta, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Robert Tocyloski Sr. and Sharon M. Tocyloski to Robert Tocyloski Sr., Sharon M. Tocyloski, Robert Tocyloski Jr. and Kristi Annette Rosini, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• James Mannion, Beverly A. Prevost-Mannion and Jocelyn Darrup, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Richard F. Zinda, Marsha M. Morgan and Harold Morgan to Joseph F. Shiller and Irina Shiller, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
• Klebon Insurance Groupl LLC to KIG Holdings LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Richard F. Zinda, Marsha M. Morgan, Marsha Morgan and Harold Morgan to Joseph F. Shiller and James McGoghey, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
• Dennis A. Kodack Jr. to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
• Jane E. Hoover to Michael A. Treas and Joyce Marie Treas, property in Upper Augusta Township, $145,000.
• Frank Joseph Brosh IV and Kristen Nicole Duceman to Ashley N. Docherty, property in Mount carmel, $100,000.
• Anne T. O'Rourke and Kelly A. Blackmon to Samuel Thomas and Angela Thomas, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Elizabeth L. Kreski and Nicholas. A. bressi to Justine Marie Haines, property in Marion Heights, corrective deed, $1.
• Paula A. Russo and Jo Ann C. Russo to Michael A. Russo and Tara A. Russo, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Davis L. Bamford and Kayla E. Bamford to Bradley Fisher Sr. and Sonia Fisher, property in Shamokin Township, $37,500.
• Jessica L. Gaugler and Jessica L. Early to John P. Harris and Nancy B. Harris, property in Sunbury, corrective deed, $1.
• Mark A. Scisly and Tanya Scisly to Dwayne Deska and Kim Deska, property in Ralpho Township, $382,000.
• Michelle L. Duttry, Michelle L. Fausnaught and Christopher F. Fausnaught to Christopher F. Fausnaught, property in Shamokin, $1.
• S. Vikas Kumar, Vikas Kumar Sangwan and Priyanka Pathak to Latorre Family Irrevocable Turst and Mary Rose Latorre trustee, property in Riverside, $1.
• Sunburys Revitalization Inc. to Sunbury City, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Zheng Qi Ming and Mei Qin Ming to Guohua Liu, property in Sunbury, $85,000.
• Kenyatta Robinson to Carolina Capellan Medina, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Joan Kelser Handerhan and Blaine Handerhan to Alana J. Oakley, property in Mount Carmel Township, $45,500.
• Kevin W. Snyder and Barbara A. Snyder to Adam M. Snyder, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Kevin W. Snyder and Barbara A. Snydere to Adam M. Snyder and Ethan M. Snyder, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Rasheed Deeb to John Miller, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
8 Deutsche Bank Trust company Americas trustee and Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2004-2 to Jasem Abdal, property in Coal Township, $17,800.
• Nathan T. Witmer and Keana A. Witmer to Colby A. Bubb, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $145,000.
